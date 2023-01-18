Singapore Google Product Expert Summit

Here is a photo the Google Search Central team shared on Twitter about a month ago of Daniel Waisberg and some Google product experts, including Kenichi Suzuki, smiling at the event.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

