Google Search "Related Products"

Google has a "related products" section in its search results. This seems similar to the similar products concept, but it looks like the other query expansion options for Google Search results.

This was spotted by Saad AK and posted on Twitter - here is a screenshot from his videocast:

Google > Mobile



I saw a "Related Products" section in the SERPs.



I think it's new.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/C7SXkeQi2U — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) January 15, 2023

Technically, I am not sure how new this is or not. I mean, you see these boxes with dynamic headers for lots of variations.

