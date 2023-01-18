Google Search "Related Products"

Jan 18, 2023
Google Product Boxes

Google has a "related products" section in its search results. This seems similar to the similar products concept, but it looks like the other query expansion options for Google Search results.

This was spotted by Saad AK and posted on Twitter - here is a screenshot from his videocast:

Google Related Products

Technically, I am not sure how new this is or not. I mean, you see these boxes with dynamic headers for lots of variations.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

