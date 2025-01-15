Daily Search Forum Recap: January 15, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said the reviews from third parties you see in European regions is done algorithmically. Google is testing using Gemini for people also search for. Bing is testing search ads with see more links. Google is testing sitelinks carousels on desktop. Google Search is testing infinite scroll for the video tab.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Third-Party Review Boxes Algorithmically Selected

In some European regions, Google, likely because of the DMA laws, has to show review aggregated ratings from third-party sites. How does Google know which sites to take those reviews from? You would think

Google is testing using its generative AI, Gemini, for the "people also search for" section within Google Search. I mean, Google is testing AI all over search, so I guess it makes sense for Google to use it here too.

Microsoft is testing a new ad format where you can click "see more links" to show even more sitelinks on the search ads shown in the Bing search results. These are powered by Microsoft Advertising and

Google is testing the sitelinks carousel on the desktop search results interface. We saw this on the mobile results in December 2023 and all the way back in 2017 but now Google is testing them on desktop search.

In June 2024, Google dropped continuous scroll (infinite scroll) on desktop search and then mobile search. But if you click on the video tab within Google Search, continuous scroll is there.

This photo of a bunny at the GooglePlex near a Google bag, Google coffee cup and treat caught my eye. I mean, what is the bunny doing there? I figured I'd share it here, as it might make someone smile.

Why it’s so hard to find reliable product recommendation lists online, Washington Post

