Daily Search Forum Recap: January 15, 2025

Google said the reviews from third parties you see in European regions is done algorithmically. Google is testing using Gemini for people also search for. Bing is testing search ads with see more links. Google is testing sitelinks carousels on desktop. Google Search is testing infinite scroll for the video tab.
Google Third-Party Review Boxes Algorithmically Selected
In some European regions, Google, likely because of the DMA laws, has to show review aggregated ratings from third-party sites. How does Google know which sites to take those reviews from? You would think
Google Search Generative AI For People Also Search For
Google is testing using its generative AI, Gemini, for the "people also search for" section within Google Search. I mean, Google is testing AI all over search, so I guess it makes sense for Google to use it here too.
Bing Ads - See More Links (Sitelinks)
Microsoft is testing a new ad format where you can click "see more links" to show even more sitelinks on the search ads shown in the Bing search results. These are powered by Microsoft Advertising and
Google Search Tests Sitelinks Carousels On Desktop
Google is testing the sitelinks carousel on the desktop search results interface. We saw this on the mobile results in December 2023 and all the way back in 2017 but now Google is testing them on desktop search.
Google Search Video Tab With Continuous Scroll
In June 2024, Google dropped continuous scroll (infinite scroll) on desktop search and then mobile search. But if you click on the video tab within Google Search, continuous scroll is there.
Google Bag With Bunny
This photo of a bunny at the GooglePlex near a Google bag, Google coffee cup and treat caught my eye. I mean, what is the bunny doing there? I figured I'd share it here, as it might make someone smile.
- Perplexity Sports: real-time updates, game schedules, play-by-play breakdowns, plus the latest hype. Be the first to know about games, teams, and news. Now supports NBA and NFL (happy playoffs!), more coming soon., Perplexity Sports on X
- 410 I am adamant it fixes ghost crawling, a new SEO term I made up 5secs ago A few years back I spent time looking into crawl logs & saw Googlebot hitting thousands of 404 URLs that were years gone 410 seemed to cure that quickly a.f., Martin SEO McGarry on Bluesky
- A few years ago, I wrote a book called "Entity SEO". At the time Genie Jones helped with the editing and has since been the Knowledge Graph manager at Inlinks. She has now been able to completely rethink and reimagine "Entity SEO" in 2025. Her new version, Dixon Jones on Threads
- When the 'SEO expert' recommends that the 6-page small business website needs an "in-depth technical SEO audit", Mark Williams-Cook on Bluesky
- You're kinda still "selling" the images, but also, if you're creating custom prompts, why not just write the real alt text directly? :-), John Mueller on Bluesky
- Google Search faces new UK probe
- LTV:CAC explained: Why you shouldn’t rely on this KPI
- Amazon’s 2025 title policy update: Key changes and implementation guide
Analytics
- Stop Counting Twice: Using Repeat Rate for Conversion Metrics in Google Ads, Hopskip Media
- Microsoft Clarity adds Google Ads data analysis to behavioral analytics tools, PPC Land
Industry & Business
- Google, YouTube Users Advance Privacy Suit Over Children's Data, Bloomberg
- Microsoft creates new AI platform and tools division, led by former Facebook engineering chief, GeekWire
- EU reassesses tech probes into Apple, Google and Meta, Financial Times (Sub)
- Google vacating some office space in Bakery Square, WPXI
- The CMA’s assessment of Google Search, Google Blog
- UK antitrust regulator opens probe into Google's search services, CNBC
Links & Content Marketing
- Content Strategy for Hotels in 2025: It’s Time to Embrace AI, Hospitality Network
- Should You Prioritize Speed or Agility? (No, They Aren’t the Same), Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Keep Things Private: A Quick Guide to Blurring Your House on Google Maps, CNET
- Mercedes Adds AI-Powered Conversational Navigation With Google Gemini, Forbes
- Mercedes-Benz Uses Google AI Agent For Navigation That Can Recall Conversations, MediaPost
Mobile & Voice
- Apple and Amazon Race to Transform Their AI Assistants. Challenges Abound., Barron's
- ‘The New York Times’ takes OpenAI to court. ChatGPT's future could be on the line, NPR
- Brands see an influx of traffic from ChatGPT and Google Gemini, Modern Retail
- ChatGPT-5 is coming soon—here’s how you can prepare, Popular Science
- Why iPhone users are disabling Apple Intelligence, Cybernews
SEO
- From the experts: 25 SEO tips for 2025, Wix Studio SEO Hub
- Support for the Web Vitals extension has ended, Chrome for Developers Blog
- The Current State of SEO, Revamped Search Console Emails, and more! (January ‘25), Google Search Central YouTube
- The Role of JavaScript in E-Commerce SEO, Sitebulb
PPC
- Google Performance Max: Ad Examples & Tips, Tinuiti
- PMax & Search: the hidden impact on impression share, Adalysis
Other Search
