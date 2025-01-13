Daily Search Forum Recap: January 13, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The Google search volatility tracking tools have finally calmed down but there are still, as always, complaints about ranking changes. A big Google Maps pin exploit has been reportedly fixed after almost a year of complaints. Google updated its manual actions for Google News and Google Discover. Bing is testing new AI copilot answer boxes that are more published friendly. Bing is testing bold sponsored labels in the search results. Google Search is testing related reviews carousels in the search result snippets.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Ranking Volatility Tools Cool Down
For the first time in forever (see what I did there?) the third-party Google Search volatility tools have cooled down to normal volatility levels. The chatter has been somewhat more typical levels over the past week, that is not to say some have not seen decreases or increases in their search visibility, but as a whole, it seems things have calmed down a bit.
-
Google Map Pin Attack Exploit Fixed
Google has reportedly fixed the Google Maps pin attack exploit that has been lingering on with Google for several months. The exploit allowed one to move business locations to another location, making them disappear in the rankings and local pack for relevant searches.
-
Google Manual Actions For News & Discover Policy Violations Updated
A few months ago, Google quietly updated the manual action policy violations list for News and Discover policy violations. Google removed the adult-theme and artificial freshening sections and then added a slew of deceptive practices sections, while also updating the hateful content section.
-
Bing Tests Updated AI Copilot Answer Which Is More Publisher Friendly
Microsoft is testing an updated Bing Search AI answer box powered by Copilot is testing an updated interface, that seems to promote links to publishers more. The links are more publisher-friendly, including showing the full domain name of the publisher and includes the site's favicon, which helps with branding.
-
Google Search Result Snippets Related Reviews Carousel
Google Search has these search results snippets that show a related reviews carousel under the snippet. You can swipe through the related reviews and then click on them to reveal a YouTube video or other format of a review.
-
Bing Testing Bold Sponsored Labels
Microsoft is testing using bold sponsored labels in the Bing Search results. So instead of the very hard to see sponsored labels in Bing Search, Microsoft is testing bolding those sponsored labels.
-
Google Rustic Lumber Arch Doorway
I found this interesting looking door at the Google Colorado office on Instagram. Looks like a cabin door, but more rustic, with an arch, and looks big. I am not sure why there is this door there but there is.
