Google Search Result Snippets Related Reviews Carousel

Google Search has these search results snippets that show a related reviews carousel under the snippet. You can swipe through the related reviews and then click on them to reveal a YouTube video or other format of a review.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some examples on X - he wrote, "Noticed something on SERP: Product results with titles/descriptions now show related reviews below. Feels like AI at work—subtitle seems transformed by Google AI."

I am able to replicate this, here is a GIF of it in action:

Here is a static screenshot:

I've seen variations of these in like Google Discover and some local packs but I am not sure I've seen these in the search results.

Here are more examples:

Is this just a result, or something more? 🤔 @rustybrick@gaganghotra_ pic.twitter.com/VysbJKB8ma — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) January 11, 2025

Brodie also posted examples later:

This 'transformed with AI' test shows written summaries of YouTube videos within a 'neon' Google-hosted sub-folder. Can imagine this driving more views for the videos - with timestamps to relevant sections. Also spotted by @SachuPatel53124. More info: https://t.co/p5f9V7gvqk pic.twitter.com/5cfLNNSYP4 — SERP Alert (@SERPalerts) January 12, 2025

