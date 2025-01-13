Google Search Result Snippets Related Reviews Carousel

Google Search has these search results snippets that show a related reviews carousel under the snippet. You can swipe through the related reviews and then click on them to reveal a YouTube video or other format of a review.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some examples on X - he wrote, "Noticed something on SERP: Product results with titles/descriptions now show related reviews below. Feels like AI at work—subtitle seems transformed by Google AI."

I am able to replicate this, here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Search Related Reviews Carousel Snippet

Here is a static screenshot:

Google Search Related Reviews Carousel Snippet

I've seen variations of these in like Google Discover and some local packs but I am not sure I've seen these in the search results.

Here are more examples:

Brodie also posted examples later:

Forum discussion at X.

 

