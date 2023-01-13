Google Premier Partner Awards Event

Jan 13, 2023


Google held an award ceremony event at the new Google Pier 57 location in New York City. This was the Google Premier Partner Awards for Google Ads agencies and others. Please note that this was a month ago.

Anyway, here is a photo from one of the winners, Logical Positon, at the event. I embedded the Instagram post below so you can click through to the hashtags and see more if you want.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

