Google Sponsored Label In Product Listing Results

Jan 13, 2023
Google is now testing the Google Ads sponsored label in the product listing results within the more products section in an additional result. I cannot replicate this, but Saad AK spotted it and posted two videos of this in action.

As a reminder, Google launched the new "sponsored" ad label on mobile last October. Google also tested this label on Google Discover and on the desktop interface.

Now we are seeing it on product listings - here is a screenshot from what Saad AK shared on Twitter:

Google Product Listings Sponsored Label

Here are the video cast examples:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

