Local SEOs: Check Your Photos In Your Google Maps Pin Overlay

Mike Blumenthal dropped a simple but thoughtful local SEO tip that all businesses should do some time in the near future. Just check the featured photos that Google selected to be displayed in your Google Maps pin overlay.

Mike said on Twitter, "When the new on the side map was introduced for the Local Pack last month, I hadn't notice the 2 image pop up when scrolling over the pin. Worth looking to see which two images are showing for you."

Indeed and while you may not be able to 100% manage what Google puts in that overlay pin, you can manage your Google Business Profiles by Googling your business and editing your business profile. You can add new photos and manage old photos from there.

Mine is a slider with an arrow in Chrome, but not in Safari. pic.twitter.com/EvwmlJfeV9 — Jim McDannald, DPM (@jimdpm) January 8, 2023

Personally, I see what Jim McDannald sees, not what Mike Blumenthal sees.

Forum discussion at Twitter.