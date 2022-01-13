Daily Search Forum Recap: January 13, 2022

Jan 13, 2022
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says that writing content with a lot of fluff makes it hard for search engines to understand - but it does seem like Google ranks fluffy content higher. Google said the search quality raters guidelines are not designed for SEOs. Google Business Profiles has a new security feature to prevent new owners and managers for making edits to their businesses for a seven-day period. Google local search results has grouping carousels and count labels. A poll says SEOs are going to allocate more resources to content over other areas of SEO.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Reminder: Google Search Quality Rating Guidelines Not Designed For SEOs
    Google's John Mueller posted a short post on Twitter that needs to be highlighted. He said "the quality raters guidelines are not guidelines for SEOs though." We often forget that, these search quality raters guidelines are for the search quality evaluators, they were not specifically designed as guidelines for SEOs.
  • Google: Fluff Content Hard For Search Engines To Understand & Maybe Rank
    Google's John Mueller the other day said on Twitter the example given to him was "less about duplicate content, and more about fluff." He said when it comes to fluff content, it makes "it hard for search engines to figure out what you're trying to say."
  • Google Business Profile Makes New Mangers & Owners Wait 7 Days To Manage Profiles
    Google is putting new Google Business Profile owners and managers into a sandbox, penalty box or a waiting room for seven-days before they can manage all of the features in the Google Business Profile account. This is a new, I guess, security feature, Google added the other day.
  • Google Local Search Results Grouping, Carousels & Count Labels
    Google has been pushing the limits of its user interfaces in the local search results in web search and some of the other filters. I don't know or even think any of this has been rolled out recently but I do think this did roll out in 2021. In short, Google local search results are grouping things more, using more carousels and even offering filters with count labels.
  • Survey Says SEOs To Allocate More Resources To Content Over Other Areas
    Aleyda Solis posted a Twitter poll asking "in what area do you expect to allocate more resources/efforts in SEO this year?" She said you should base it on what you have planned so far. Most responded it is going towards content, then technical SEO, then link building and other.
  • Amazon Rivian Van
    I spotted a video on Twitter of an Amazon delivery van but not just any Amazon van, a Rivian electric van. It was charging at a rusty :) charging station. I spotted this on Twitter, here is the vide

