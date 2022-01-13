Daily Search Forum Recap: January 13, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says that writing content with a lot of fluff makes it hard for search engines to understand - but it does seem like Google ranks fluffy content higher. Google said the search quality raters guidelines are not designed for SEOs. Google Business Profiles has a new security feature to prevent new owners and managers for making edits to their businesses for a seven-day period. Google local search results has grouping carousels and count labels. A poll says SEOs are going to allocate more resources to content over other areas of SEO.

Adding STAT Reports to Google Sheets Using App Scripts, Moz

Clustering Entities in Google SERPs Updated, Go Fish Digital

