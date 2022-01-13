Google: Fluff Content Hard For Search Engines To Understand & Maybe Rank

Jan 13, 2022
Google's John Mueller the other day said on Twitter the example given to him was "less about duplicate content, and more about fluff." He said when it comes to fluff content, it makes "it hard for search engines to figure out what you're trying to say."

The truth is, it seems like not only does Google crawl and index content fluff, but the search engine seems to prefer to rank content with a lot of fluff.

As you can imagine, that got some funny responses - because you and I know, Google prefers to rank content that is fluffier, even though its featured snippets just get to the point.

Let me share the context:

Here is John's statement on fluff content to the last post Alan made:

Now, I love Ryan's response:

It is pretty true, not just with recipe content - although, it is the most obvious with recipe content that Google ranks in search.

It is a topic I covered before around word count and quality where I said I hate it "when someone adds a huge amount of fluff to their content - be it written or spoken - in order to fill space. Say what you need to say and get on with it. People have limited time on this planet, one thing we cannot do it give back time lost. So keep things short, to the point."

There should be something about getting to your point, in your content, in the least amount of words, so that your users can convert faster or get what they need in a more efficient manner.

But until Google stops rewarding fluff - we will continue to produce fluff.

