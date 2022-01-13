Amazon Rivian Van

I spotted a video on Twitter of an Amazon delivery van but not just any Amazon van, a Rivian electric van. It was charging at a rusty :) charging station. I spotted this on Twitter, here is the video embed:

Look what I just spotted! A @Rivian @amazon Van charging at a (rather rusty ðŸ˜…) @evgonetwork station in Woodhaven, Michigan ðŸ‘€



So cool to see one in person!! It's so big ðŸ˜³ pic.twitter.com/Yov3CFQ2uh — MissGoElectric (@MissGoElectric) December 22, 2021

