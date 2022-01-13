Google Local Search Results Grouping, Carousels & Count Labels

Jan 13, 2022 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google has been pushing the limits of its user interfaces in the local search results in web search and some of the other filters. I don't know or even think any of this has been rolled out recently but I do think this did roll out in 2021. In short, Google local search results are grouping things more, using more carousels and even offering filters with count labels.

Here are some examples of the count labels - this might be the only really recently new thing on this list:

Here are some examples of Google grouping local results with carousels:

Google gets pretty wild with those local intent results in the mobile web search results.

