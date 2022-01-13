Survey Says SEOs To Allocate More Resources To Content Over Other Areas

Aleyda Solis posted a Twitter poll asking "in what area do you expect to allocate more resources/efforts in SEO this year?" She said you should base it on what you have planned so far.

Most responded it is going towards content, then technical SEO, then link building and other. Of the 450+ responses, 55% said content, 24% said technical optimization, 17% link building and the rest responded other.

In what area do you expect to allocate more resources/efforts in SEO this year (based on what you have planned so far at least)? — Aleyda Solis 👩🏻‍💻 (@aleyda) January 6, 2022

Click through to the thread to see the "other" responses including intent optimization, scaling operations, local SEO and much more.

Don't forget, we recently published a poll showing that many SEOs will still pay for links in 2022.

