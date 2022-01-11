Daily Search Forum Recap: January 11, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google confirmed that its backlogged with manual actions that need to be processed. Google's page experience update for desktop is coming next month. Google said links need to be indexed to be counted and even some pages that are indexed don't count. Google Ads launched a new disapproved ads auditor tool. Google Ads local campaigns do not support ad scheduling. Google is testing web stories for NFL games in search and more.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: Manual Actions Backlogged & Delayed Responses
Danny Sullivan of Google confirmed on Twitter that there is or was a backlog of manual actions issued by Google. Google has been slow and delayed in responding to those manual actions but is working through the backlog.
- Google Page Experience Update Coming To Desktop Soon
This is just a reminder that the Google Page Experience Update for desktop pages is coming to a Google search ranking algorithm soon. Well, technically it is coming next month - in February and it is something you really don't need to stress about.
- Google: Links Have To Be On Indexed Pages To Be Counted & Not Also All Indexed Links Are Counted
Google said it is okay to ignore toxic links that some tools are reporting but why? Well, we know that for a link to be counted by Google the page linking out needs to be indexed by Google in the first place. Plus, Google, since Penguin 4.0, doesn't even count all links, even if they are on indexed pages.
- Google Ads Local Campaigns Ad Scheduling Isn't Allowed
Did you know that your local campaigns in Google Ads can now be scheduled to turn on or off on certain days or time of the day? Anders Hjorth posted a cryptic error when trying to set a schedule for local campaigns in Google Ads that read "this operation is not allowed for the given context."
- Google Ads Disapproved Ads Auditor
Google Ads has a new scaled ad auditing tool set of code you can download at GitHub and use in your own software systems for managing your ads. The Disapproved Ads Auditor tool helps you both flag and automatically delete ads that violating Google Ads policies on your accounts.
- Google Tests Web Stories For NFL Games (In Place Of YouTube Videos)
Google is testing displaying web stories in place of YouTube videos for searches on NFL games. Personally, I still see the YouTube videos but some folks, like NFL enthusiast Mordy Oberstein, is seeing Web Stories instead of YouTube videos.
- Google Logo On Barbell Weight Plates
Google Logo On Barbell Weight Plates

We've seen Google label dumbbells in their gyms with the Google logo, but here is a photo (taken from a video) of the Google logo on the weight plates of the barbells.
