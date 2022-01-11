Daily Search Forum Recap: January 11, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google confirmed that its backlogged with manual actions that need to be processed. Google's page experience update for desktop is coming next month. Google said links need to be indexed to be counted and even some pages that are indexed don't count. Google Ads launched a new disapproved ads auditor tool. Google Ads local campaigns do not support ad scheduling. Google is testing web stories for NFL games in search and more.

