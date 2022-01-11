Google Page Experience Update Coming To Desktop Soon

This is just a reminder that the Google Page Experience Update for desktop pages is coming to a Google search ranking algorithm soon. Well, technically it is coming next month - in February and it is something you really don't need to stress about.

Google confirmed last November that the page experience update was coming to desktop in February 2022. But Malte Ubl from Google posted a reminder on Twitter yesterday saying "Page experience ranking in Google Search based on Core Web Vitals on Desktop (Laptop/Tablets/the 523.94 remaining actual Desktop computers) is going out next month. Metric threshold are the same as on mobile."

Page experience ranking in Google Search based on Core Web Vitals on Desktop (Laptop/Tablets/the 523.94 remaining actual Desktop computers) is going out next month. Metric threshold are the same as on mobile. https://t.co/oVFF0W2Zih https://t.co/KKBIEi6v0Z — Malte Ubl (@cramforce) January 10, 2022

So yea, it is still planned for a February launch.

Here is a chart of the factors included in this update compared side by side with desktop to mobile:

For the desktop page experience update this includes:

Largest Contentful Paint (LCP)

Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS)

First Input Delay (FID)

HTTPS Security

Absence of intrusive interstitials

Oh, and don't worry - this update won't have much of an impact on your rankings. Google said before "as we have said before, while this update is designed to highlight pages that offer great user experiences, page experience remains one of many factors our systems take into account. Given this, sites generally should not expect drastic changes. In addition, because we're doing this as a gradual rollout, we will be able to monitor for any unexpected or unintended issues."

So yea, it is coming but do not worry...

I do expect the Search Console reports to be coming any day now...

