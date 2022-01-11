Google Tests Web Stories For NFL Games (In Place Of YouTube Videos)

Google is testing displaying web stories in place of YouTube videos for searches on NFL games. Personally, I still see the YouTube videos but some folks, like NFL enthusiast Mordy Oberstein, is seeing Web Stories instead of YouTube videos.

Mordy shared this screenshot on Twitter saying "Looks like Google is testing Web Stories instead of YouTube videos for NFL highlights in the Sports Box!"

Here is how it works when you click on it:

Here's what the Web Stories look like.



I get the feeling this is an intentional move on the part of the NFL to have Google move over to the format - hence the CTA to sign up for GamePass



(Also, here's what it looks like when the Steelers beat the Ravens... yet again #HereWeGo) pic.twitter.com/Jhoh0hlnqC — Mordy Oberstein (@MordyOberstein) January 10, 2022

For me, I see the YouTube videos but Google has been showing web stories for Major League Baseball and also for Cricket games as Glenn Gabe noted:

It's an amazing format for sports highlights. They have been great for baseball in the US, glad to see them expand. Here's the April announcement about cricket BTW. https://t.co/IACej5Nndo — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) January 10, 2022

Forum discussion at Twitter.