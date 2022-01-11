Google Tests Web Stories For NFL Games (In Place Of YouTube Videos)

Jan 11, 2022
Google is testing displaying web stories in place of YouTube videos for searches on NFL games. Personally, I still see the YouTube videos but some folks, like NFL enthusiast Mordy Oberstein, is seeing Web Stories instead of YouTube videos.

Mordy shared this screenshot on Twitter saying "Looks like Google is testing Web Stories instead of YouTube videos for NFL highlights in the Sports Box!"

click for full size

Here is how it works when you click on it:

For me, I see the YouTube videos but Google has been showing web stories for Major League Baseball and also for Cricket games as Glenn Gabe noted:

