Google Ads Disapproved Ads Auditor

Google Ads has a new scaled ad auditing tool set of code you can download at GitHub and use in your own software systems for managing your ads. The Disapproved Ads Auditor tool helps you both flag and automatically delete ads that violating Google Ads policies on your accounts.

Advertisers operating at scale need a scalable solution to review policy violating ads across their accounts so they can ensure compliance with Google's Ad Policies, Google wrote. As Google introduces more policies and enforcement mechanisms, advertisers need to continue checking their accounts to ensure they comply with Google's Ads Policies. The tool is used to review at scale all disapproved ads across advertisersâ€™ accounts in order to allow advertisers to proactively audit their account at scale and take learnings from the results (how to reduce submission of ads potentially violating Google Ads Policies).

The tool is based on a Python script, which can be run in either of the following modes:

Audit Mode- export an output of disapproved ads across your accounts

Remove Mode - deletes disapproved ads and logs their details

This helps advertisers to proactively audit their accounts, analyze the ad disapprovals holistically and identify learnings to minimize and reduce submission of potentially policy violating ads.

Here is the flow:

Google released something similar with the 3-strikes bowling automation for Google Ads.

Keep in mind, while this was developed by Googlers, this is labeled as "this is not an officially supported Google product."

Forum discussion at Twitter.