Google Ads Updates Political Content Policy For CA Residents For Deepfakes

Jan 10, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Deepfake

Google has announced it has updated its Google Ads political content policy this month for to include a form related to California restrictions. "California residents may use this form to report ads that may violate California Elections Code Division 20, Chapter 7," Google said.

If you dig into the new California code you will see this is about "Defending Democracy from Deepfake Deception Act of 2024." Here are more details:

(c) In the lead-up to the 2024 presidential elections, candidates and parties are already creating and distributing deepfake images and audio and video content. These fake images or files can spread to millions of Californians in seconds and skew election results or undermine trust in the ballot counting process.

(e) In order to ensure California elections are free and fair, California must, for a limited time before and after elections, prevent the use of deepfakes and disinformation meant to prevent voters from voting and to deceive voters based on fraudulent content. Accordingly, the provisions of this chapter are narrowly tailored to support California's compelling interest in protecting its free and fair elections.

So this form should allow California residents to report such images so that Google can remove those ads.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Local Services Ads For Tax Specialist Drops Auto Credits & Features

Jan 10, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Updates Political Content Policy For CA Residents For Deepfakes

Jan 10, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Product Detail View Tests Share Icons

Jan 10, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Tests Super Long Cookie Notice On Home Page

Jan 10, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 9, 2025

Jan 9, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Reddit Not Ranking As Well In Google Suddenly?

Jan 9, 2025 - 7:51 am
Previous Story: Google Search Product Detail View Tests Share Icons
Next Story: Google Local Services Ads For Tax Specialist Drops Auto Credits & Features

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.