Jan 10, 2025
Filed Under Google

Google is testing adding a share icon to the product detail view within the search results. This comes up at the top of the panel, after you click on a product from the popular products section of the search results. And as you scroll, the share and other icons stick to the top.

Khushal Bherwani spotted this and posted a screenshot of this on X - I cannot replicate but this is what Khushal sees:

This is what I see, in comparison:

So I guess this makes it easier to share a product with a friend directly from the Google Search results.

Forum discussion at X.

 

