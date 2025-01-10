Google has turned down some features for the tax specialist vertical in Google Local Service Ads. The big one is that there is no auto-crediting for this vertical. Also, Google removed message leads, booking and all recording for the Tax Specialist vertical in Google LSAs.

The wild part is that the notice of this change went out two days after the change happened.

Anthony Higman received this notice via email and shared it on X the email reads:

Local Services Ads updates to Tax Specialist vertical Dear Advertiser, We are letting you know that, starting the week of January 6, 2025, Message leads, autocrediting, booking, and call recording will be turned down and no longer supported for advertisers in the Tax Specialist vertical. No action is required on your part. Your ads will continue to serve as usual. Sincerely,

The Local Services Team

Here is a low resolution screenshot from Anthony:

Anthony was not happy, he wrote:

Wild update to tax specialist LSA. Legit just got this email for the first time and it started two days ago? They are deprecating crediting back leads and call recording? Like what is the point of this platform then?!?!?!?! This is not good for LSA.

