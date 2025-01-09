Daily Search Forum Recap: January 9, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Reddit seems like it is not ranking as well as it used to, something happened on the 7th of Janaury. Google Ads negative keywords for PMax may be rolling out. Google is testing an audio version of Google Discover named the Daily Listen. Google Business Profiles has a way to add to a menu. Google is testing a darker dark mode. Google says using generative AI to make content to gain links is against its spam policies. And Google grayed out its logo today for Jimmy Carter's national day of mourning.

