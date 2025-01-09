Daily Search Forum Recap: January 9, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Reddit seems like it is not ranking as well as it used to, something happened on the 7th of Janaury. Google Ads negative keywords for PMax may be rolling out. Google is testing an audio version of Google Discover named the Daily Listen. Google Business Profiles has a way to add to a menu. Google is testing a darker dark mode. Google says using generative AI to make content to gain links is against its spam policies. And Google grayed out its logo today for Jimmy Carter's national day of mourning.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Reddit Not Ranking As Well In Google Suddenly?
It seems like Reddit, the site that ranks well for every single query in Google Search, is starting to see a small but visible ranking drop in Google Search. It seems Reddit is losing Google Search visibility when you look at its ranking reports in Semrush and Sistrix.
-
Screenshot: Google Ads Negative Keywords In Performance Max
We have been hearing Google Ads will provide a feature to manage negative keywords for Performance Max campaigns for a while and now, maybe, the day has come. Joe Shmo on X posted a screenshot of him seeing the feature in his Google Ads account.
-
Google: Using Generative AI To Create Content For Links Against Spam Policies
Google's John Mueller said that using generative AI to create blog posts and content for the purpose of getting backlinks is "almost certainly against Google's spam policies." He said this in response to a complaint that this was being done on their site, outsourced by their SEO firm to a third-party.
-
Google Tests A Darker Dark Mode
Google Search is testing a darker dark mode. Instead of the grayish dark mode, Google is testing a dark black version of the dark mode. The darker version is #111217 whereas the gray version is #1f1f1f.
-
Google Business Profiles Gains Add To Menu Option
Google now lets you add to your restaurant's menu within Google Business Profiles. Previously, I believe you were only able to replace your previous menus, but now you can add to them by uploading the new menus.
-
Google Daily Listen Labs - Audio Version Of Google Discover
Did you ever want to listen to a summary of your Google Discover feed? Well, now you can. Google has a new Search Labs experiment called "Daily Listen" that puts together a five-minute or less audio overview of the top stories you'd be interested in for the day.
-
Google Grays Out Logo On National Day of Mourning for President Jimmy Carter
If you go to the Google home page today, you will see a gray Google logo. Google does this on somber days and since today is the national day of mourning for President Jimmy Carter, Google has grayed out the logo.
-
Google Skylight Hanging By Threads
Here is a photo from the new Google campus of a skylight hanging by a thread. Okay, maybe it is on purpose and it is some artistic design thing. But it did catch my eye - which I guess is the point. I found this on Instagram...
Other Great Search Threads:
- Googles team let slip that CWV (site speed) just isnt that important, Reddit
- Check which pages on your website people actually VISIT from search, not just what ranks. Rankings mean nothing if nobody clicks., Nikki Pilkington on Bluesky
- Google penalizing sites and forgetting to remove penalized content from AI Overviews (almost 2 months later) might be my biggest SEO facepalm of 2025 so far, and there are a lot of them, Lily Ray on X
- Have you opted out of Google's crazy Page Annotations test where they inject links into your content, which drive users back to the SERPs? I opted out a few weeks ago so I asked @AnthonyHigman to check my site yesterday (since he's in th, Glenn Gabe on X
- Kanye West just announced his new SEO career, Mike Buckbee on Bluesky
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google testing audio version of Google Discover named Daily Listen
- Meta gave special content moderation treatment to top advertisers
- Google Ads Performance Max gets budget reallocation experiments
- Microsoft reverts Bing Image Creator update amid complaints
- Mastering Maximize conversions bidding in Google Ads: A 3-minute guide
- How to diversify your traffic sources
- Reactive PR & AI: How to capitalize on trending topics faster
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Can you have TOO much SEO data?, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
Industry & Business
- Anthropic in Talks for $2 Billion Funding Round, New York Times
- Google must face mobile phone privacy class action, possible trial, Reuters
- Google’s support for those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires, Google Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- What Is a Content Marketer, Anyway?, Content Marketing Institute
- 13 Best Content Marketing Podcasts to Listen to Now, 99 Signals
- Apple says Siri isn’t sending your conversations to advertisers, The Verge
Local & Maps
- Gemini progressing on Android Auto [Video], 9to5Google
- On-Page Local SEO: Best Practices for Optimizing Locally, RicketyRoo
Mobile & Voice
- Apple reaffirms privacy as a tentpole feature in Siri after lawsuit, AppleInsider
- Apple’s $95 million eavesdropping lawsuit won’t give us answers about Siri, Vox
SEO
- 9 Reasons You're Failing SEO Job Interviews (and How to Fix Them), SEOjobs
- Five Things to Do for SEO When You Already Rank #1, JumpFly
- How to Choose an SEO Agency (After Being Burned), Codefixer
- Website rendering strategies, Google Search Central YouTube
- How to generate meta descriptions with Screaming Frog, MetaMonster
PPC
- The Ultimate PPC Manager Task Checklist, PPC Live
- Deliver to a Collection Point Available in GMC Next, PPC News Feed
- Google Introduces AI Chat Feature in Online Interface, PPC News Feed
Search Features
- Former Google CEO issues a warning about AI-triggered global disaster within five years, Glass Almanac
- Sundar Pichai teases new Google AI features in 'next few months', 9to5Google
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.