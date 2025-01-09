Daily Search Forum Recap: January 9, 2025

Jan 9, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Reddit seems like it is not ranking as well as it used to, something happened on the 7th of Janaury. Google Ads negative keywords for PMax may be rolling out. Google is testing an audio version of Google Discover named the Daily Listen. Google Business Profiles has a way to add to a menu. Google is testing a darker dark mode. Google says using generative AI to make content to gain links is against its spam policies. And Google grayed out its logo today for Jimmy Carter's national day of mourning.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Reddit Not Ranking As Well In Google Suddenly?
    It seems like Reddit, the site that ranks well for every single query in Google Search, is starting to see a small but visible ranking drop in Google Search. It seems Reddit is losing Google Search visibility when you look at its ranking reports in Semrush and Sistrix.
  • Screenshot: Google Ads Negative Keywords In Performance Max
    We have been hearing Google Ads will provide a feature to manage negative keywords for Performance Max campaigns for a while and now, maybe, the day has come. Joe Shmo on X posted a screenshot of him seeing the feature in his Google Ads account.
  • Google: Using Generative AI To Create Content For Links Against Spam Policies
    Google's John Mueller said that using generative AI to create blog posts and content for the purpose of getting backlinks is "almost certainly against Google's spam policies." He said this in response to a complaint that this was being done on their site, outsourced by their SEO firm to a third-party.
  • Google Tests A Darker Dark Mode
    Google Search is testing a darker dark mode. Instead of the grayish dark mode, Google is testing a dark black version of the dark mode. The darker version is #111217 whereas the gray version is #1f1f1f.
  • Google Business Profiles Gains Add To Menu Option
    Google now lets you add to your restaurant's menu within Google Business Profiles. Previously, I believe you were only able to replace your previous menus, but now you can add to them by uploading the new menus.
  • Google Daily Listen Labs - Audio Version Of Google Discover
    Did you ever want to listen to a summary of your Google Discover feed? Well, now you can. Google has a new Search Labs experiment called "Daily Listen" that puts together a five-minute or less audio overview of the top stories you'd be interested in for the day.
  • Google Grays Out Logo On National Day of Mourning for President Jimmy Carter
    If you go to the Google home page today, you will see a gray Google logo. Google does this on somber days and since today is the national day of mourning for President Jimmy Carter, Google has grayed out the logo.
  • Google Skylight Hanging By Threads
    Here is a photo from the new Google campus of a skylight hanging by a thread. Okay, maybe it is on purpose and it is some artistic design thing. But it did catch my eye - which I guess is the point. I found this on Instagram...

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 9, 2025

Jan 9, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Reddit Not Ranking As Well In Google Suddenly?

Jan 9, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Screenshot: Google Ads Negative Keywords In Performance Max

Jan 9, 2025 - 7:44 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Using Generative AI To Create Content For Links Against Spam Policies

Jan 9, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Tests A Darker Dark Mode

Jan 9, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Gains Add To Menu Option

Jan 9, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Reddit Not Ranking As Well In Google Suddenly?

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.