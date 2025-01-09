If you go to the Google home page today, you will see a gray Google logo. Google does this on somber days and since today is the national day of mourning for President Jimmy Carter, Google has grayed out the logo.

When you click on the logo, it takes you to a search for [Jimmy Carter]. Here is a screenshot of what that search results page looks like on January 9, 2025 at 5:45am ET:

James Earl Carter Jr. was an American politician and humanitarian who served as the 39th president of the United States from 1977 to 1981. A member of the Democratic Party, Carter served as the 76th governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975 and in the Georgia State Senate from 1963 to 1967.

He lived ot the age of 100; was born on October 1, 1924 in Plains, GA and passed on December 29, 2024 also in Plains, GA. He was married to Rosalynn Smith who died 2023 and they had four kids including Jack Carter and Amy Carter.

Here is a full size image of the Google home page that you can click on:

