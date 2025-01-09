Google Grays Out Logo On National Day of Mourning for President Jimmy Carter

Jan 9, 2025 - 5:45 am 0 by
Filed Under Misc Google

Google Gray Logo for Jimmy Carter

If you go to the Google home page today, you will see a gray Google logo. Google does this on somber days and since today is the national day of mourning for President Jimmy Carter, Google has grayed out the logo.

When you click on the logo, it takes you to a search for [Jimmy Carter]. Here is a screenshot of what that search results page looks like on January 9, 2025 at 5:45am ET:

Jimmy Carter Google Search 01 09 2025 05 44 Am

James Earl Carter Jr. was an American politician and humanitarian who served as the 39th president of the United States from 1977 to 1981. A member of the Democratic Party, Carter served as the 76th governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975 and in the Georgia State Senate from 1963 to 1967.

He lived ot the age of 100; was born on October 1, 1924 in Plains, GA and passed on December 29, 2024 also in Plains, GA. He was married to Rosalynn Smith who died 2023 and they had four kids including Jack Carter and Amy Carter.

Here is a full size image of the Google home page that you can click on:

Google Gray Logo Jimmy Carter

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Misc Google

Google Grays Out Logo On National Day of Mourning for President Jimmy Carter

Jan 9, 2025 - 5:45 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 8, 2025

Jan 8, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google On Losing Lots Of Links Fast: SEOs Often Overestimate Links

Jan 8, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Tests Local Pack Ads Without Review Stars

Jan 8, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Validate Fix Does Not Expedite Fixes

Jan 8, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ad Scheduling & Smart Bidding Campaigns Doc Update Confuses

Jan 8, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: January 8, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.