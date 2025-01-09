Google Tests A Darker Dark Mode

Jan 9, 2025 - 7:31 am 3 by
Filed Under Google

Google Dark Logo

Google Search is testing a darker dark mode. Instead of the grayish dark mode, Google is testing a dark black version of the dark mode. The darker version is #111217 whereas the gray version is #1f1f1f.

This was spotted by Vijay Chauhan who posted both versions on X the other day - here are those screenshots:

Darker dark mode:

Google Dark Mode Black

Gray dark mode:

Google Dark Mode Gray

You can easily see the difference when they are next to each other. I believe the normal dark mode is the gray dark mode...

Note, Google first added dark mode to search a few years ago, with the official announcement in 2021.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 9, 2025

Jan 9, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Reddit Not Ranking As Well In Google Suddenly?

Jan 9, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Screenshot: Google Ads Negative Keywords In Performance Max

Jan 9, 2025 - 7:44 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Using Generative AI To Create Content For Links Against Spam Policies

Jan 9, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Tests A Darker Dark Mode

Jan 9, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Gains Add To Menu Option

Jan 9, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Business Profiles Gains Add To Menu Option
Next Story: Google: Using Generative AI To Create Content For Links Against Spam Policies

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.