Google Search is testing a darker dark mode. Instead of the grayish dark mode, Google is testing a dark black version of the dark mode. The darker version is #111217 whereas the gray version is #1f1f1f.

This was spotted by Vijay Chauhan who posted both versions on X the other day - here are those screenshots:

Darker dark mode:

Gray dark mode:

You can easily see the difference when they are next to each other. I believe the normal dark mode is the gray dark mode...

Note, Google first added dark mode to search a few years ago, with the official announcement in 2021.

Forum discussion at X.