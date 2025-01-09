Google Daily Listen Labs - Audio Version Of Google Discover

Jan 9, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Headphones

Did you ever want to listen to a summary of your Google Discover feed? Well, now you can. Google has a new Search Labs experiment called "Daily Listen" that puts together a five-minute or less audio overview of the top stories you'd be interested in for the day.

You need to opt into the Daily Listens Search Labs experiment on the Google App for iOS or Android for this to work. When you do, on the Google home page you'd see a box with the subtitle "made for you" that has your "Daily Listen" with the date.

When you click on the play button, it then plays the AI generated audio, and also shows you the text as it is spoken. Below the player are the "related stories" with links to the stories the Daily Listen is about.

Google Daily Listen Lab

Google told me the Daily Listen is "a personalized AI-powered audio experience on the Google app on Android and iOS, where you can easily stay up to date on the topics you care about. If you've tried NotebookLM's Audio Overviews, it's kind of like getting a quick rundown of things to know, personalized for you!"

"In 5 min (or less) episodes, you’ll get an overview of the stories and topics you’re interested in via a convenient and efficient format, with prominent links to related stories to click out and explore topics more deeply. Daily Listen is rooted in Discover, so the topics you follow on Search and Discover in the Google app will help you get a more personalized experience," Google added.

I am not an audio guy, so I doubt I'd ever use this.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Gains Add To Menu Option

Jan 9, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Daily Listen Labs - Audio Version Of Google Discover

Jan 9, 2025 - 7:11 am
Misc Google

Google Grays Out Logo On National Day of Mourning for President Jimmy Carter

Jan 9, 2025 - 5:45 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 8, 2025

Jan 8, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google On Losing Lots Of Links Fast: SEOs Often Overestimate Links

Jan 8, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Tests Local Pack Ads Without Review Stars

Jan 8, 2025 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Google Skylight Hanging By Threads
Next Story: Google Business Profiles Gains Add To Menu Option

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.