Did you ever want to listen to a summary of your Google Discover feed? Well, now you can. Google has a new Search Labs experiment called "Daily Listen" that puts together a five-minute or less audio overview of the top stories you'd be interested in for the day.

You need to opt into the Daily Listens Search Labs experiment on the Google App for iOS or Android for this to work. When you do, on the Google home page you'd see a box with the subtitle "made for you" that has your "Daily Listen" with the date.

When you click on the play button, it then plays the AI generated audio, and also shows you the text as it is spoken. Below the player are the "related stories" with links to the stories the Daily Listen is about.

Google told me the Daily Listen is "a personalized AI-powered audio experience on the Google app on Android and iOS, where you can easily stay up to date on the topics you care about. If you've tried NotebookLM's Audio Overviews, it's kind of like getting a quick rundown of things to know, personalized for you!"

"In 5 min (or less) episodes, you’ll get an overview of the stories and topics you’re interested in via a convenient and efficient format, with prominent links to related stories to click out and explore topics more deeply. Daily Listen is rooted in Discover, so the topics you follow on Search and Discover in the Google app will help you get a more personalized experience," Google added.

I am not an audio guy, so I doubt I'd ever use this.

