Daily Search Forum Recap: January 7, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Microsoft is trying to trick Bing users to thinking they are using Google. Google Search Console's 24 hour view now is exportable, by hour, for the last 24-hours. Google Search Partner Network have a 37% lower ROAS than normal Google Search Ads. Google added first registration attribute to vehicle ads. Google is testing people also ask and people also search for refinements.

Google Search Console Performance Reports Now Exports Hourly Data

Google now added the new 24-hour hourly data from the performance report in Google Search Console to the export functionally. So now you can export hourly data, the most recent data, from Google Search Console's performance report.

Report: Google SPN Placement Have A 37% Lower ROAS vs Google Search

Google Ads SPN, search partner network, has a 37% lower ROAS, return on ad spend, for shopping campaigns on Google Ads when compared to Google Search ads, directly. Mike Ryan wrote this on LinkedIn, saying, "SPN is a budget buy. It doesn't convert as well, but it also doesn't cost as much. I crunched the numbers for you, and the Shopping via SPN has a ROAS 37% lower than Google Search."

Google Vehicle Ads Gains Date First Registered Attribute

Google has added a new attribute to its vehicle ads product attributes. The new attribute is [date_first_registered], the date of when the vehicle had its first registration date with the public authorities or government.

Google Tests People Also Ask & People Also Search For Refinements

Google is testing new search refinement options to let users expand their queries for the people also ask and people also search sections of the search results. We've seen numerous variations of this over the years but here are new ones.

Microsoft Tricking Bing Users To Thinking They Are On Google

About a month ago, a reader sent me a screenshot of Bing showing this weird search box on its page after you search for Google. I thought it was some weird Microsoft Rewards promotion and took it at that and moved on. I was wrong, tons of publications are now saying this is Microsoft's way of tricking Bing users to thinking they are using Google Search.

Google Painted Volkswagen

Here is a photo I randomly found on Instagram of a Volkswagen painted in Google's colors. I am not sure why someone would do this, but it was done. The photo looks pretty old, to be honest.

