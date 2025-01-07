Google is testing new search refinement options to let users expand their queries for the people also ask and people also search sections of the search results. We've seen numerous variations of this over the years but here are new ones.

Here is a screenshot of this from Frank Sandtmann on Mastodon:

Here is a screenshot of the other from Sachin Patel on X:

Here are more:

Noticed in SERPs – "People Also Ask" now shows a new search query after answering the question. @rustybrick @gaganghotra_ @SERPalerts pic.twitter.com/DQVIEvtCtl — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) December 29, 2024

Search more, not less, says Google...

Also, I am not sure if this is new, but Google is putting people also search for in product detail views:

🆕 Product detail page gains "People also search For" search refinements. pic.twitter.com/AQTUMTFfJS — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) January 2, 2025

