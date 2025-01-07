Google Tests People Also Ask & People Also Search For Refinements

Jan 7, 2025 - 7:21 am 2 by
Filed Under Google

Google Robot Asking Question

Google is testing new search refinement options to let users expand their queries for the people also ask and people also search sections of the search results. We've seen numerous variations of this over the years but here are new ones.

Here is a screenshot of this from Frank Sandtmann on Mastodon:

Google People Also Ask Also Search For Refinements

Here is a screenshot of the other from Sachin Patel on X:

Google People Also Ask Also Search For Refinement

Here are more:

Search more, not less, says Google...

Also, I am not sure if this is new, but Google is putting people also search for in product detail views:

Forum discussion at Mastodon and X.

 

