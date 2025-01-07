Google Vehicle Ads Gains Date First Registered Attribute

Google has added a new attribute to its vehicle ads product attributes. The new attribute is [date_first_registered], the date of when the vehicle had its first registration date with the public authorities or government.

I spotted this via Adriaan Dekker who wrote on LinkedIn, "It looks like Google launched a new attribute for vehicle ads called Date first registered!"

This is an optional field for US advertisers, but it is required for vehicles in France, Italy, Spain, and Germany.

Google wrote, "The date first registered [date_first_registered] attribute is used to indicate the date of first registration of the vehicle with the respective public authorities."

This is the requirement that you must meet to show your product in Merchant Center. If you don't follow these requirements, we'll disapprove your product and let you know in your Merchant Center account. Indicate accurately the first registered month and year of the vehicle when submitting the date first registered [date_first_registered] attribute.

Here is a list of all the vehicle ads product attributes:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

