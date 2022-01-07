Daily Search Forum Recap: January 7, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads has a bug that won't let you add exact match keywords right now. Google added a new Shops section to the mobile search results. Google AdSense reenabled the related search experiments feature after 8 months. Google says you can ignore "toxic" links. Google said keyword density still not a thing in 2022. And I posted the weekly video recap - it was a slow week - finally.

