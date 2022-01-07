Daily Search Forum Recap: January 7, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads has a bug that won't let you add exact match keywords right now. Google added a new Shops section to the mobile search results. Google AdSense reenabled the related search experiments feature after 8 months. Google says you can ignore "toxic" links. Google said keyword density still not a thing in 2022. And I posted the weekly video recap - it was a slow week - finally.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Bing's IndexNow For WordPress, Google SEO Topics, Links In 2022 & More
It was a slow start to 2022 but I guess that is welcomed by most of you - I have my January 2022 Google webmaster report live, if you took off at all...
- Google Adds Shops Section To Search Results
Google has recently added a new section to the mobile search results named "Shops." This was first spotted by Khushal Bherwani on Twitter and we got confirmation from Google that this was indeed new at Search Engine Land yesterday.
- Trying To Adds Exact Match Keywords To Google Ads? Google Says Nope, We're Adding Broad Match Keywords
Drew Cannon posted on Twitter a screenshot of him adding new exact match keywords to his Google Ads campaigns and then Google informing him that no, despite wanting exact match - we're going to be going with broad match. There is a not that says "broad match keywords are on and keywords will be saved as broad match."
- Google AdSense Resumes Related Search Experiments After 8 Months
Google has resumed the AdSense related search Custom search style experiments after pausing it back 8-months ago in May 2021. Google said "we'd like to inform you that as of January 6, 2022, we've re-enabled your ability to create Related search Custom search style experiments in your AdSense account."
- Google: Keyword Density Still Not An SEO Search Ranking Factor
So it is now 2022 and some folks are asking if keyword density is an SEO Google search ranking factor. The answer is still no, according to John Mueller, a Search Advocate at Google.
- Google: Ignore Toxic Links, Some Tools Make The Wrong Assumptions
Google's John Mueller said it again, when it comes to "toxic links" you can ignore them. If you are losing sleep at night over them and it makes you sleep better, you can disavow the links - but you don't have to - John Mueller said just ignore them and move on.
- Googler Dancing On The Google NYC Rooftop
Here is a video I made into a GIF of a product manager dancing on a rooftop at the Google New York City office the other day.
