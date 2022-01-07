Google: Keyword Density Still Not An SEO Search Ranking Factor

So it is now 2022 and some folks are asking if keyword density is an SEO Google search ranking factor. The answer is still no, according to John Mueller, a Search Advocate at Google.

This came up on Reddit just days before the end of the 2021 year. The question posted was "in your opinion, is keyword density still a SEO factor in 2021?" John Mueller responded to that saying "no." Yes, that is all he said - no.

John has been saying this for about a decade, maybe longer.

Keyword density as an SEO topic is older than Google and it is one of those topics that will likely never die.

Oh, if you do not know what keyword density is, according to Wikipedia "keyword density is the percentage of times a keyword or phrase appears on a web page compared to the total number of words on the page. In the context of search engine optimization, keyword density can be used to determine whether a web page is relevant to a specified keyword or keyword phrase."

Forum discussion at Twitter.