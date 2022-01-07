Trying To Adds Exact Match Keywords To Google Ads? Google Says Nope, We're Adding Broad Match Keywords

Drew Cannon posted on Twitter a screenshot of him adding new exact match keywords to his Google Ads campaigns and then Google informing him that no, despite wanting exact match - we're going to be going with broad match. There is a not that says "broad match keywords are on and keywords will be saved as broad match."

Here is the screenshot:

Google said this was an error and they are working on removing it. The Google AdsLiaison wrote "This message is an error that we are working to remove. The message was intended for a potential opt-in experiment, but it has no impact on how keywords are saved or the traffic to which these keywords match. Our apologies for the confusion."

This message is an error that we are working to remove. The message was intended for a potential opt-in experiment, but it has no impact on how keywords are saved or the traffic to which these keywords match. Our apologies for the confusion. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) January 6, 2022

Here are some of the responses:

Take a look at Alphabet’s quarterly earnings reports for the last year or two. Will make more sense when you align the revenue rises with the backend changes we see, on the daily😉 — Drew Cannon (@DcDigitalUS) January 6, 2022

Uggghhhhhh



But that keyword for the screenshot 🔥 — Amalia Fowler (she/her) (@AmaliaEFowler) January 6, 2022

Now that takes the cake. — Andrew Goodman (@andrew_goodman) January 6, 2022

Forum discussion at Twitter.