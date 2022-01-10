Google NYC Rooftop Snow

Friday we got our first real snow of the season in the New York City region. Here is a photo from one of the rooftops at Google's NYC office showing the snow hit the city. The city often doesn't get much snow but it got its share this past Friday morning.

This was shared on Instagram.

Oh, here is a photo I shared of my drive to work on Friday:

6am commute was relaxing pic.twitter.com/poaiQn5r8F — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) January 7, 2022

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.