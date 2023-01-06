Report: Google Business Profiles Offering Fewer Postcard Verifications

There are reports in the Local Search Forum that in the past few weeks or so, Google has been offering fewer verification methods via postcards than other verification methods, compared to the past.

Joy Hawkins posted on Twitter that the local SEOs in the forum "are reporting that Google is offering a lot less postcard verifications as of the last week."

This is a photo of the postcards, it was literally the original way for businesses to be verified on Google. It was how I verified my business on Google ages ago.

So for the postcard method to be used less frequently, I guess it can be a big shock for some folks. But it is also one of the more expensive methods to verify a business.

Google allows businesses to verify their business over phone or text, email, video recording, live video call and the classic postcard.

@chadkimball said in the thread, "decrease in postcard verification being offered when compared to a month ago." "I have experienced this too! I recently created a new listing and it wouldn't let me do a postcard verification. It had to be through a live video. Waiting in the queue didn't work. Had to contact Google to set up a specific time to meet with a google representative to get it verified," @mdrake added.

Have you noticed that postcard verification is not offered as often these days?

