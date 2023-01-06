Microsoft Bing Tests Zoomable Sitelinks

Microsoft Bing is at it again, this time testing a sitelink interface that zooms in and expands as you hover your mouse cursor over the link. It is pretty cool to see this zoomable sitelink interface.

This was spotted by Frank Sandtmann who posted this GIF below on Mastodon:

Frank said, "Bing seems to be testing slightly modified sitelinks. Today I spotted links, which increased in size upon mouseover (zoom in effect). Interesting also that - additional to snippet and sitelinks - boxes with images were shown. Such results take up quite some #SERP real estate."

I kind of like it, what do you all think?

Forum discussion at Mastodon.