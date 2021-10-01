Nooglers At Google Dublin With Propeller Hats In Masks

It has been a while since I've seen Nooglers, new Googlers, at a Google office with their Noogler propeller hats. Here is a recent photo I found on Instagram of two Nooglers showcasing their new hats at the Google Dublin office. Oh and yea, they are in masks.

During COVID, we saw Nooglers borrowing hats and working from home as well as being mailed hats.

