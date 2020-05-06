New Googlers Need To Borrow A Noogler Propeller Hat

Yesterday I posted a photo of a Noogler, new Googler, who started her first day at Google by working from home. She took some photos of her first day and here is one of her in the Noogler hat. She had to borrow the Noogler propeller hat from a friend, she said on Instagram.

Typically, Nooglers have to wear the hat their first week or so at the office.

Here is a video of it, go to the third image in this set:

