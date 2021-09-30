Google Froogler Ceramic Frog

A ceramic designer named Jordeen designed a ceramic frog named Froogler. You can see the little Google propeller hat and the Googely colors. This was shared on Instagram.

Jordeen said "this is Froogler ™️ He just started at Froogle and is very excited for the free lunch and apparently free haircuts but they may not be useful for him."

