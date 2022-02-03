Daily Search Forum Recap: February 3, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Maps documented some of its review spam and enforcement practices and policies. I published the monthly Google webmaster report, which is chock full of details. Google is testing the Google Lens button in web search. Google Search Console domain properties can now show as a snapshot in web search. Google's new partner program has gone live after two years of delays.

