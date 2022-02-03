Daily Search Forum Recap: February 3, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Maps documented some of its review spam and enforcement practices and policies. I published the monthly Google webmaster report, which is chock full of details. Google is testing the Google Lens button in web search. Google Search Console domain properties can now show as a snapshot in web search. Google's new partner program has gone live after two years of delays.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • February 2022 Google Webmaster Report
    This month was packed with a handful of unconfirmed Google search algorithm updates, as you will see in the bulleted list below. In fact, there may be a more subtle update going on now...
  • Google Maps Details Review Spam Policy Enforcement Systems
    I believe for the first time, Google has provided more detail on how it handles review spam policy enforcement for Google Maps. The search company wrote a blog post, accompanied by a short video, describing what they do to tackle issues with reviews in Google Maps.
  • Google Search Console Domain Properties Can Now Be In Search Results
    Google announced on Twitter yesterday that the Search Console snapshot in the search results now also supports domain properties. This is a snapshot card of some of the higher level data for your site from Search Console directly in the search results.
  • The New Google Partners Program Is Here
    After a lot of saga, postponements and changes, Google has finally launched the new Google Partner program details. Google also launched a new Premier Partner status for the top 3% of partners.
  • Google Tests Lens Button In Search Bar On Desktop Search
    Last November, we spotted Google testing adding the Google Lens icon/button to the mobile search bar. Now, according to 9to5Google, Google is testing adding the Google Lens icon/button to the desktop search results on google.com.
  • Highlighters For Google For Education Swag
    Google is sending out swag to some of the administrators or maybe top contributors for Google for Education in the Google Workspace group. The swag includes highlighters, pen, pad, t-shirt, folder,

