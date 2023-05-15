Microsoft: Dark Mode Coming To Bing Chat

Microsoft will be bringing dark mode to Bing Chat in the future. Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Bing, when asked about dark mode for Bing Chat, he said on Twitter, "Coming, man, coming."

Here are those tweets:

Coming, man, coming :-) — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) May 13, 2023

People love dark mode and when Google announced dark mode for Google Bard at Google I/O, it got a standing ovation. Dark mode, more than massive improvements to the underlining LLMs and systems that make these AI models better and more impressive, is making an interface that supports dark mode - for some reason.

Here is the Bing Chat interface when I asked if when will it support dark mode, and I find the answer more impressive than the ability to support dark mode itself:

Google answered it pretty well, as well, I was not able to include the full answer, I cut it off to save space:

So, Microsoft will be bringing dark mode support to Bing Chat. It does make me wonder how the various response tones colors will work in dark mode.

