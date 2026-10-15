Google Dataset Search Currently Not Returning Search Results

Oct 15, 2026 - 9:37 pm 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Data Blur

For the past several hours, Google Dataset Search has not been able to return any search results or matches. Google Dataset Search returns a response that says "Your search - [keyword phrase here] - did not match any datasets."

Even searching for one of the recommended or suggested keyword phrases, like [artificial intelligence] or [llm prompts site:huggingface.co] returns no results.

Here is a screenshot:

Google Datatset Search No Matches

Google launched Dataset Search in 2018 as a specialized search engine built by Google to help researchers, data scientists, journalists, and students find publicly available data across the web. It primarily uses structured data, dataset schema for its index.

In any event, it is currently not working and according to the report I received from Manish, it has not been working for 24 hours.

I suspect Google will fix it and bring it back to life soon?

Forum discussion at X.

 

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