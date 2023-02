Google Search seems to be testing adding stock tickets with the stock price of public companies mentioned in the articles Google is showing in the top stories section.

So right above the listings of articles in the top stories section, Google shows one or more stock tickers if the article mentions that company.

Here is an example from Punit on Twitter of a search for Google on Google with the GOOG stock ticker:

Here is another example from Will Flannigan on Twitter:

