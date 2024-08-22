After testing the blue verification icons and labels for ads in the Google Search results, now Google seems to be testing them on the free organic search results. Oh, and Google also tested them in gold, and Microsoft tested Bing verification labels in organic free listings too.

When you hover over the verification icon, it reads:

This icon is being shown because Google's signals suggest that this business is the business that it says it is. Google can't guarantee the reliability of this business or its products.

Brodie Clark spotted this and posted this video on X, he wrote, "I would like to formally announce my blue tick verification services for Google Search... On a serious note, Google is actually testing this feature right now. A notice for the blue tick appears on hover – being based on "Google's signals"."

Here is his video:

Here is a static image Brodie posted on his SERP Alerts page:

I currently cannot replicate this but this is a much worth noting test from Google Search.

