Google is testing more favicon designs within Google Search. I mean, we cover these way too often but hey, I like favicons, don't you?

This one was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a number of examples on X - I consolidated them all into a neater list so you can see them side by side:

Sachin wrote, "Recently, Google has been testing more changes with website favicons. Here's another test where Google is using the same border color as the logo. Below are both tests—one with and one without the border."

We covered these updates over the years including Google tested new default favicon tests, shaded favicons (not to far off from these), larger favicons, changing colors of favicons, boxy favicons, skewed favicons, full bar favicons and rounded favicons.

@rustybrick @gaganghotra_ @brodieseo pic.twitter.com/3IfnVwhAzW — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) March 3, 2025

