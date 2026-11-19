Google announced it will update and merge the AdSense for Search (AFS) policies and Search ads policies into a single, unified policy set for AdSense for Search publishers. This will happen on January 17, 2027. Google posted a copy of the new, unified policy.

Google wrote, "The update will simplify our policy structure, modernize requirements to reflect the current business landscape, and improve clarity and transparency."

Here is the upcoming new policy:

AdSense for Search policies

Introduction

These policies apply to the use of Google's AdSense for Search (AFS) services when governed by the Google AdSense Online Terms of Service.

For the purposes of these policies:

"AFS ads" means AdSense for Search ads provided by Google. For clarity, this includes ads you may receive through Google’s Programmable Search Engine (if you have applied for and activated your Google AdSense account), and Search ads as defined below;

"content" means everything presented to users by you, including publisher-generated content, syndicated content, user-generated content, organic search results, ads (whether provided by Google or a third party), and links to other sites or apps;

"Search ads" means AFS ads provided through the Custom Search Ads (CSA) protocol; and

where it has been indicated that Google’s approval is required, such requirement only applies to the use of Google services, including AFS ads.

You must ensure that your use of Google services, including any content on properties where Google services are implemented, is in compliance with these policies. Google may take corrective action(s) for any non-compliance, including but not limited to the following: (1) suspending provision of any Google services, (2) requiring you to cease or modify the use or implementation of any Google services, or (3) exercising any of its rights under the Google AdSense Online Terms of Service, or any other relevant agreement between you and Google.

For clarity, nothing in these policies is intended to restrict your ability to source, implement, format, position, display, or modify any ads not provided by Google.

Policies

In addition to the Google AdSense Program policies, AFS has the following supplemental policies that you must agree to in order to participate. AFS is only supported in web-based environments.

1. Content Requirements

General: For clarity, all publishers are required to adhere to the Google Publisher Policies. Publishers may place AdSense code on pages with content in scope of the Google Publisher Restrictions, though this content will likely receive less advertising than other, nonrestricted content. "Advertising sources" in the Google Publisher Restrictions include AFS.

For clarity, all publishers are required to adhere to the Google Publisher Policies. Publishers may place AdSense code on pages with content in scope of the Google Publisher Restrictions, though this content will likely receive less advertising than other, nonrestricted content. "Advertising sources" in the Google Publisher Restrictions include AFS. Restricted categories: AFS ads must not be implemented on search results pages where the results are comprised in substantial part of the following: Videos Images People Music Content originating from any Google service other than Google Programmable Search Engine (e.g., YouTube API).

AFS ads must not be implemented on search results pages where the results are comprised in substantial part of the following: Search results pages only: AFS ads must only be placed on search results pages. A "search results page" is a page or screen that displays results in response to a user-submitted search query. This includes, but is not limited to, pages or screens displaying search results from specific sites or the entire web.

AFS ads must only be placed on search results pages. A "search results page" is a page or screen that displays results in response to a user-submitted search query. This includes, but is not limited to, pages or screens displaying search results from specific sites or the entire web. No AFS ads on no-results pages: You must not place AFS ads on a page with no search results. "No search results" pages include (but are not limited to) the following: Zero results displayed in response to a search query (for example, "sorry, no results found" or "I don’t know the answer to that"). For the avoidance of doubt, related search suggestions or articles (for example, "you may be interested in") are not search results. Search results comprising placeholder text (for example, "Lorem ipsum"). Search results that are incoherent or gibberish (for example, strings of words that do not make logical sense, or made-up words).

You must not place AFS ads on a page with no search results. "No search results" pages include (but are not limited to) the following:

2. User Intent & Traffic Quality

Clear search intent: The AFS ad request passed to Google must originate from a user-submitted search query with clear user search intent from one of three sources: A search query entered and submitted directly by a user into a search box without editing, modification or filtering. The search box may not be pre-populated with search terms, and publishers may not create links containing pre-populated search terms. If made available by Google, an AdSense for Search Product-Integrated Feature, as defined by and compliant with Google’s AdSense for Search Product-Integrated Feature policies. If made available by Google, an Alternative Search Query, as defined by and compliant with Google’s Alternative Search Query policies.

The AFS ad request passed to Google must originate from a user-submitted search query with clear user search intent from one of three sources: One request per action: You must not make more than one request for AFS ads per user action. A user action can be a new search initiated by the user, a click by the user, or a scroll that initiates the asynchronous loading of more search results.

You must not make more than one request for AFS ads per user action. A user action can be a new search initiated by the user, a click by the user, or a scroll that initiates the asynchronous loading of more search results. Repeated ads: Each AFS ad must only be shown once, unless approved by Google in writing.

Each AFS ad must only be shown once, unless approved by Google in writing. No interstitial content: You must not display any content between any AFS ads and any page accessed by clicking on those ads, or place any interstitial content immediately before any pages containing any AFS ads.

You must not display any content between any AFS ads and any page accessed by clicking on those ads, or place any interstitial content immediately before any pages containing any AFS ads. No code modification: You must not modify the AFS code in any manner. This includes (but is not limited to) the following: No ad modification: You must not frame, obscure, prevent the display of, or alter any part of the content (including any text, special formatting or elements), attribution, or ordering of AFS ads. No interspersed ad unit: AFS ads must be displayed in a single continuous block within the ad unit, and must not be interspersed with any other ads or content (whether provided by Google or a third party).

You must not modify the AFS code in any manner. This includes (but is not limited to) the following:

3. Ad Implementation & Placement

Search box placement: No more than two Google search boxes may be placed on any page.

No more than two Google search boxes may be placed on any page. Ad attribution: All ads or other paid promotional material (whether provided by Google or a third party) must be clearly identified and distinguishable from search results.

All ads or other paid promotional material (whether provided by Google or a third party) must be clearly identified and distinguishable from search results. Ad-to-result ratio: You must not place AFS ads on a page with more ads or other paid promotional material (whether provided by Google or a third party) than organic search results.

4. Other Google Advertising Demand

Google Ads demand: You must not place AFS ads on a page that concurrently displays Google Ads text demand through other ad slots.

You must not place AFS ads on a page that concurrently displays Google Ads text demand through other ad slots. No backfilling or mixing: You must not fill AFS ads slots with results from other Google advertising networks, including from (but not limited to) AdSense for Content and/or Google Ad Manager. It is not permitted to mix result types within the same ad slot, such as by backfilling AFS ads slots with results from other Google advertising networks, e.g., from AdSense for Content or Google Ad Manager. It is also not permitted to alternate result types for the same ad slot, such as using AFS ads on some views, and using AdSense for Content or Google Ad Manager on other views. For clarity, this does not prevent the usage of AdSense for Content or Google Ad Manager on other non-AFS ad slots.

You must not fill AFS ads slots with results from other Google advertising networks, including from (but not limited to) AdSense for Content and/or Google Ad Manager.

You must also comply with the technical protocols and/or any other technical requirements and specifications as may be provided by Google from time to time.

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