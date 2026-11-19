Google image search results now let you click a Google Lens button, which takes you into an AI Overview follow-up query or even an AI Mode follow-up query. This is different from when Google added the Google Lens button to image search results.

This was spotted by Damien Andell who wrote on X, "Google adds the AI ​​MODE + LENS icon and opens an AI MODE chat with the associated image in the Google App Images tab. To quickly request AI MODE on any image in the Google App Images feed."

Here is one of his videos of this in action:

But when I try it not in the Google app, I am taken to Google AI Overviews:

It is interesting to see Google keep funneling everything into AI Mode.

Forum discussion at X.