Daily Search Forum Recap: July 24, 2024

Jul 24, 2024 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We spotted another Google search ranking volatility again around July 23rd. An SEO poll says 54% of SEOs saw positive effects from Google updates. Google Local Service Ads adds new budget options. Google Search is outlining videos in the search results. Google announced earnings and their ad revenue is up again, this time 11%.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility - July 23rd
    I probably should have covered this yesterday but I have been seeing more ranking volatility starting late on Monday, July 22nd, through yesterday, July 23rd and into today July 24th. This may be a continuation from what we saw last week or maybe something new - it is hard to tell.
  • Google Ad Revenue Up 11% - $64.62 Billion In Ad Revenue
    Google / Alphabet reported its Q2 2024 earnings last night, where its ad revenue hit $64.62 billion, up 11% from last year's quarter of $58.14 billion. Clearly, Google's advertising business continues to grow despite any economic downturn we may have seen.
  • SEO Poll: 54% Of SEOs Saw Positive Effects From Google Updates
    Aleyda Solis posted the results of a poll she ran, which showed 54% say their sites have seen mostly a positive effect from Google Updates in the last couple of years. John Mueller from Google replied to that poll saying, "While there are exceptions, life as an SEO or when working on the web is not about doom & gloom."
  • New Google Local Service Ads Budget Options
    Google has added new ad budget options and features to Local Service Ads. You can now set a maximum monthly ad spend limit for the month for some accounts.
  • Google Outlines Videos In Search Results
    Google seems to have changed how it shows large videos in the search results. I am now seeing them show these gray lines, outlining the video box, in the Google Search results.
  • Google Receptionist - The Seattle Seahawks Blitz Mascot
    Here is an old photo I recently found at the Google Kirkland, Seattle office. You can see the Seattle Seahawks mascot, aka the Blitz, sitting at the front desk at the Google office there.

