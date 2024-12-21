Google Kwanzaa Decorations Are Live For 2024

Google Kwanzaa Decorations

And now we have the Kwanzaa decorations live in the Google Search results. Just search for [Kwanzaa] to see them. Google also went live with the Christmas decorations today and the Hanukkah decorations last week.

Here is a screenshot of this on mobile:

Kwanzaa Google Decorations

You can compare it to last year over here.

Forum discussion at X.

 

