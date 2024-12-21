Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick
and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable
and the News Editor of Search Engine Land
. He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness
services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick
or on LinkedIn
and read his full bio over here
.
35,750 Articles as
barry.schwartz