Daily Search Forum Recap: July 23, 2025

Pew Research shows that searchers are much less likely to click on links in the search results when there are AI Overviews on the page. Google said there is really no way to handle different prices by state for Google Search. Google is testing see more and other links within the search result snippets. Bing is testing borders around the search results. Google Merchant Center adds the Product Studio tab to the interface.
Pew: Searchers Less Likely To Click On Links In Google Search With AI Overviews
Pew Research Center released a report that showed Google searchers who encounter an AI Overview are less likely to click on links to other websites than users who do not see one. The study showed that 8% clicked on links to websites when an AI Overview was on the search results page, as opposed to 15% when an AI Overview was not on the page.
Google Search Result Snippets With See More & Other Hyperlinks
Google is testing adding more links within the search results snippets. Google is showing a "see more" link that will jump you to the section on the web page related to the piece of content you are seeking. Plus, other hyperlinks within the search result snippets that do the same.
Google Search Doesn't Support Different Product Pricing By States
Google's John Mueller confirmed that Google Search doesn't have a mechanism to handle product pricing that differs by state. So if you have one price for the same product in New York and a different price for that same product in California, there isn't a real way to communicate that to Google Search.
Bing Tests Borders Around Search Results
Microsoft is testing outlining, placing borders, around the search results in Bing Search. So each snippet has this outline around it with rounded corners.
Google Merchant Center Adds Product Studio Tab For Some
Google is adding the Product Studio tab to the left side bar of Google Merchant Center for some merchants. Beforehand, it was within the Products tab, as a feature in there but now Google is testing moving it in its own tab.
Google Moss Signage
Here is a photo of signage in the Google Zurich office. It looks like this Google logo is made up of moss, you know, the stuff that grows outside in some regions.
- Excited to hear from a client that they decided to remove their EXTREMELY LARGE disavow file recently. They never set up unnatural links, never bought links, etc., yet had added thousands of domains to their disavow file based on se, Glenn Gabe on X
- Google is rolling out the new 'Lead Disqualification and Loss report' in GA4. "The Lead Disqualification and Loss report shows the reasons why potential customers did not progress through the stages of becoming qualified and co, Himanshu Sharma on X
- Join a GBP Product Manager in a live, 30-minute hands on live workshop on July 31st, Google Business Profile on X
- SEO Tip: it's important to understand the source of your data from Google Search, along with the limitations. When a user selects a search bar tab to submit their query, the data will appear within various different Google-related, Brodie Clark on X
- Well..that's not great. Perplexity's Comet comes with a built in ad blocker. How in the world are publishers of content supposed to pay the bills to write & publish content if simple non-intrusive banner ads are blocked, Daniel J. Pinna on X
- Inside Google’s secret search systems: 1,200 experiments, AI agents, and entities
- Data providers: Google June 2025 core update was a big update
- How to audit your brand’s full SERP presence
- 43% of consumers now use AI tools daily: Report
- 7 Google Ads search term filters to cut wasted spend
Industry & Business
- Apple's AI team grew fast but it probably won't shrink as quickly, AppleInsider
- Google Seeks Licensing Talks With News Groups, Following AI Rivals, Bloomberg
- Microsoft poaches top Google DeepMind staff in AI talent war, Financial Times (Sub)
- OpenAI’s new economic analysis, OpenAI
- Heavy Content-Pruning Is a Bad Move for SEO (Usually), Local Visibility System
- 17+ Marketing Strategies for Navigating Uncertainty, Content Marketing Institute
- Google Home is becoming a house of glitches, users say, Android Authority
- Google wants Search Live to feel like a phone call (APK teardown), Android Authority
- HomePod with screen hinted at in iOS 26 beta code, AppleInsider
- 9 Reasons to Invest in SEO During a Slow Economy, JumpFly
- A Charcuterie Board Inspired Me To Launch an SEO Meetup: Here’s How It’s Going So Far, Moz
- AI Search Optimizations You Can Do TODAY, seoClarity
- Fan-Out Technique: More Than “Optimizing for AI”, Search Engine World
- How AI bots quietly dismantle paywalls via web search, Digital Digging
- Understanding the New MRP Attribute in Google Merchant Center, FeedArmy
- Why your organic traffic is dropping (and what to do about it), Hallam
- 4 Easy Tactics for More Traffic Using Google Search Console (EP68), Compass Digital Strategies
- What We Learned From Studying Our Own "AI Proof" Keywords, Ahrefs
- Increased flexibility for Google Ads API conversion imports, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Organize Your Freelance PPC Work Without the Chaos, PPC Live
- Marketers aren't won over by Google's Pmax updates, Digiday
- Why and How to Use Negative Keywords & Landing Page Exclusions in Google Ads, JumpFly
- From ChatGPT to Gemini: how AI is rewriting the internet, The Verge
- Goodbye, Featured Snippets: How SERP Features Have Evolved in the AI Era, Ahrefs
- Google adds Easter eggs to celebrate live-action Zelda movie, Nintendo Everything
- Study: How American Consumers are Using AI, Joe Youngblood
- Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite is now stable and generally available, Google Developers Blog
- Researchers from top AI labs warn they may be losing the ability to understand advanced AI models, Fortune
- Why Apple Is Losing Ground in the AI Talent War (It’s Not Just Money), The Information
