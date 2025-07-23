Daily Search Forum Recap: July 23, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Pew Research shows that searchers are much less likely to click on links in the search results when there are AI Overviews on the page. Google said there is really no way to handle different prices by state for Google Search. Google is testing see more and other links within the search result snippets. Bing is testing borders around the search results. Google Merchant Center adds the Product Studio tab to the interface.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Pew: Searchers Less Likely To Click On Links In Google Search With AI Overviews

Pew Research Center released a report that showed Google searchers who encounter an AI Overview are less likely to click on links to other websites than users who do not see one. The study showed that 8% clicked on links to websites when an AI Overview was on the search results page, as opposed to 15% when an AI Overview was not on the page.

Pew Research Center released a report that showed Google searchers who encounter an AI Overview are less likely to click on links to other websites than users who do not see one. The study showed that 8% clicked on links to websites when an AI Overview was on the search results page, as opposed to 15% when an AI Overview was not on the page. Google Search Result Snippets With See More & Other Hyperlinks

Google is testing adding more links within the search results snippets. Google is showing a "see more" link that will jump you to the section on the web page related to the piece of content you are seeking. Plus, other hyperlinks within the search result snippets that do the same.

Google is testing adding more links within the search results snippets. Google is showing a "see more" link that will jump you to the section on the web page related to the piece of content you are seeking. Plus, other hyperlinks within the search result snippets that do the same. Google Search Doesn't Support Different Product Pricing By States

Google's John Mueller confirmed that Google Search doesn't have a mechanism to handle product pricing that differs by state. So if you have one price for the same product in New York and a different price for that same product in California, there isn't a real way to communicate that to Google Search.

Google's John Mueller confirmed that Google Search doesn't have a mechanism to handle product pricing that differs by state. So if you have one price for the same product in New York and a different price for that same product in California, there isn't a real way to communicate that to Google Search. Bing Tests Borders Around Search Results

Microsoft is testing outlining, placing borders, around the search results in Bing Search. So each snippet has this outline around it with rounded corners.

Microsoft is testing outlining, placing borders, around the search results in Bing Search. So each snippet has this outline around it with rounded corners. Google Merchant Center Adds Product Studio Tab For Some

Google is adding the Product Studio tab to the left side bar of Google Merchant Center for some merchants. Beforehand, it was within the Products tab, as a feature in there but now Google is testing moving it in its own tab.

Google is adding the Product Studio tab to the left side bar of Google Merchant Center for some merchants. Beforehand, it was within the Products tab, as a feature in there but now Google is testing moving it in its own tab. Google Moss Signage

Here is a photo of signage in the Google Zurich office. It looks like this Google logo is made up of moss, you know, the stuff that grows outside in some regions.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.