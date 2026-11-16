Google is testing the option to start a temporary thread within AI Mode. This has been a feature in the Gemini interface for over a year now, but it might now be coming to Google AI Mode.

The option appears for some searchers at the top right of the AI Mode interface and writing pencil icon and a tooltip that says "start temporary thread."

This was spotted by Gagan Ghotra who posted a screenshot of this on X - you can see the icon on the screenshot on the left and then the "Welcome, stranger" temporary thread screen on the right:

Gagan wrote, "Today Google testing (or probably rolling out) temporary chat feature in AI Mode." He posted this on Saturday, November 14th.

Forum discussion at X.