Google Search Tests Trending Labels In Explore Brands Section

Google is testing adding trending labels to the Explore Brands section in the Google Search results. The Explore Brands section is not new, it was added a year or so ago, but the trending label, I believe is new.

Nicholas McDonough spotted this and I was able to replicate three different scenarios for the Explore Brands section. (1) A normal version without any labels, (2) trending labels below the snippet, (3) trending labels below in blue highlight and (4) Nicholas noticed the trending labels above the snippet in blue highlight.

Here are these screenshots:

(1) Normal Explore Brands:

(2) Trending labels below the Explore Brands snippets:

(3) Trending labels in blue highlight below Explore Brands snippets:

(4) Trending labels in blue highlight above Explore Brands snippets:

Looks like Google has expanded the "Trending" label test. This time it’s under Explore Brands. I’m seeing this on desktop & mobile. Query: top running shoes.



Not very useful without a reference IMHO.@rustybrick reported seeing this for PAA back in Feb 2023. pic.twitter.com/NTWGdK5Egl — Nicholas McDonough (@Callmenicholi) September 13, 2023

Hope you brand trends here one day...

Forum discussion at X.