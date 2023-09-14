Google Search Tests Trending Labels In Explore Brands Section

Sep 14, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google Sneaker Ai

Google is testing adding trending labels to the Explore Brands section in the Google Search results. The Explore Brands section is not new, it was added a year or so ago, but the trending label, I believe is new.

Nicholas McDonough spotted this and I was able to replicate three different scenarios for the Explore Brands section. (1) A normal version without any labels, (2) trending labels below the snippet, (3) trending labels below in blue highlight and (4) Nicholas noticed the trending labels above the snippet in blue highlight.

Here are these screenshots:

(1) Normal Explore Brands:

Google Search Explore Brands Normal

(2) Trending labels below the Explore Brands snippets:

Google Search Explore Brands Trending

(3) Trending labels in blue highlight below Explore Brands snippets:

Google Search Explore Brands Trending Blue

(4) Trending labels in blue highlight above Explore Brands snippets:

Hope you brand trends here one day...

Forum discussion at X.

