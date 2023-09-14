Google Maps/Local Tests Third Party Reviews Again

Sep 14, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Maps
Google Maps and Google Local are testing showing third-party reviews for Google Business Profile listings. It has been over a decade since Google Maps showed third-party reviews, reviews not left directly by a searcher on Google but placed on a third-party website.

Mike Blumenthal shared a screenshot on X of the reviews for a Google local listing where it showed reviews left on HomeAdvisor, Best Company, and others directly in the Google listings:

Third Party Reviews In Google Local

In 2011, Google dropped third-party reviews from the Google Maps business local listings. In 2012, Google updated the place pages when they launched a new design for those pages, adding they had removed third-party reviews.

I am actually surprised Google is testing this but I guess it doesn't hurt Google to test. Does it?

