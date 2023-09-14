Google Maps/Local Tests Third Party Reviews Again

Google Maps and Google Local are testing showing third-party reviews for Google Business Profile listings. It has been over a decade since Google Maps showed third-party reviews, reviews not left directly by a searcher on Google but placed on a third-party website.

Mike Blumenthal shared a screenshot on X of the reviews for a Google local listing where it showed reviews left on HomeAdvisor, Best Company, and others directly in the Google listings:

In 2011, Google dropped third-party reviews from the Google Maps business local listings. In 2012, Google updated the place pages when they launched a new design for those pages, adding they had removed third-party reviews.

I am actually surprised Google is testing this but I guess it doesn't hurt Google to test. Does it?

They have been showing 3rd party reviews in “Review from the web section” for SABs. This is the first time they are shoing them in the review stream in a long time. Do you have examples (other than hotels) of them doing? Pls share — Mike Blumenthal (@mblumenthal) September 13, 2023

